How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

After picking up their second win of the year in the U.S. Open Cup, LAFC will hit the road for a Saturday afternoon league clash, against Western Conference foe the Colorado Rapids.

LAFC are coming off a 2-0 win on Tuesday against the Portland Timbers in the Open Cup, continuing the teams’ streak of always playing each other in that competition. LAFC played a pretty strong lineup, with goals from Cristian Arango and Mamadou Fall putting the black-and-gold ahead before the Timbers mounted a futile comeback attempt. Switching gears, LAFC will next aim to keep their place atop the Supporters’ Shield standings against the Rapids. At this point, Steve Cherundolo’s side is four games unbeaten in MLS play, six games across all competitions.

The Rapids, meanwhile, have only won three league games to date this season, most recently losing 1-0 at the San Jose Earthquakes over the weekend. Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match for the Rapids had to be postponed until the next day, after a weather delay interrupted the match partly through there first-half. In the end, Minnesota United advanced after scoring a game winning goal in the final moments of the match, eliminating Colorado.

Of course, LAFC and the Rapids already met this season, on opening day when Carlos Vela’s hat trick fired the black-and-gold to a 3-0 win for the home team at The Banc. At the time, the Rapids had just been knocked out of the Concacaf Champions League, and they really have yet to catch fire this season. But the last time LAFC went to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, they suffered arguably their worst-ever loss, and they’ll need to take their opponent seriously to ensure that embarrassment doesn’t happen again.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — OUT

Doneil Henry (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Jesus David Murillo (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Colorado:

Braian Galvan (knee) — OUT

Aboubacar Keita (knee) — OUT

Oliver Larraz (leg) — OUT

Jack Price (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday evening, LAFC are (+170), Colorado are (+155) and a draw is (+255), so this is an even steven toss-up per the bookmakers. Considering both teams are playing on short rest and it’s in Colorado, I think that makes some sense.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Colorado Rapids will be televised on Univision and TUDN, and streamed in the rest of the United States on Twitter. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:50.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!