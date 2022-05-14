Capsized in Colorado: Rapids 2, LAFC 0

After advancing to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup at the midweek, it was back to MLS action for LAFC. On the road this time around, going up against a Colorado Rapids side looking for some revenge after losing 3-0 to the black and gold to kick-off the 2022 season. Despite playing midweek, LAFC didn't have many changes in the Starting XI, with Ilie Sánchez and Max Crépeau starting the match on the bench. Rapids got their revenge, beating LAFC at home, 2-0.

The first half was all Colorado. The home side finished the half with more shots on goal and more importantly, the lead. Both Rapids goals came by way of penalty conversion. The first decision came in the 17th minute of the match, after Sebastien Ibeagha got called for a high kick in the box. While close, the calls as a right one, and Zardes stepped up to the spot and converted it for the lead.

Things went from bad to worse after Francisco Ginella was whistled for a shoulder-check in the box. In fairness, he did get ball, but the optics of it weren't great. Diego Rubio stepped up this time and had his first attempt blocked by John McCarthy. Unfortunately VAR ruled he encroached and Rubio buried his second bite at the apple.

Diego Rubio makes it ✌️ for @ColoradoRapids! pic.twitter.com/LuMcRK0XbT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2022

The penalty conversions were all Colorado needed to get the win at home. Despite keeping an overwhelming amount of possession, the black and gold were unable to do much with it, and the few looks they did get at the goal, they couldn't convert. From kick-off it was just one of those days for LAFC. A glimpse into the past as this was undoubtedly the worse 90 we’ve seen from this club since last season.

The team can't dwell on it though, as they once again have a short turnaround, hosting Austin FC this Wednesday. They will need to bounce back strong if they want to remain atop the Western Conference. Days like this were inevitable, that’s just how sports go. Now we see what this team is really made of as they enter the eye of the MLS season storm.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!