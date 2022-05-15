How to Watch Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC are back in action on Sunday, when they’ll head to the Eastern time zone for the first time ever, to take on defending NWSL league champs Washington Spirit at Audi Field.

Angel City suffered their first regular season loss last time out, falling 1-0 to the Orlando Pride at The Banc last weekend. Sydney Leroux scored a bit of a fluke goal very early and the visitors held on from there, with Angel City unable to find the equalizer. Perhaps the home cooking helped Orlando coach Amanda Cromwell, returning to Los Angeles after being UCLA head coach previously, and Orlando are off the schneid. Angel City have to regroup and get ready for probably the best team in the league in Washington.

The Spirit were off from league play last weekend, as they faced the North Carolina Courage in the Challenge Cup final, falling 2-1 in NC. They’ll be unhappy losing a cup final, but the game ended badly, with Washington defender Jordan Baggett appearing to suffer a serious neurological response to a physical collision, culminating in a trip to the hospital. I doubt she’ll be available for this game. Will the home side have a hangover from the final, or will they come out ready to crush their next opponent?

So those are some major questions coming into the game. Angel City will need to prioritize defense and still probably hope for the best, although they’ve shown they can go toe-to-toe against top opponents. Hopefully Freya Coombe’s side can play a smart, mistake-free game and see where the chips fall. This is a very big test for the expansion side.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Ali Riley (COVID protocol) — OUT

Simone Charley (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Spirit:

Averie Collins (knee) — OUT

Tori Huster (leg) — OUT

Tara McKeown (foot) — OUT

Gaby Vincent (calf) — OUT

Jordan Baggett (concussion) — OUT

Andi Sullivan (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Kelley O’Hara (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Washington Spirit will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

