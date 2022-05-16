LAFC’s road to 2022 U.S. Open Cup to go through LA Galaxy on May 25

LAFC are coming off a loss, a mercifully uncharacteristic situation for them so far in 2022, but as they fight to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield standings in MLS, they’re still alive in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, too. And for the first time, they’ll play their El Trafico rivals in the competition, as they have drawn a Round of 16 clash against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 25 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

It’s been a pretty smooth ride in the USOC so far this year for LAFC, who dispatched USL Championship champs Orange County SC 5-1 in the 3rd round before downing perennial Open Cup foe Portland Timbers 2-0 last week in the Round of 32. Now, they’ll have to step it up big time against the Galaxy, who have obviously advanced themselves in their first two games, both against lower-league opposition, but haven’t exactly rolled, winning by a lone goal each time.

The good news for LAFC? They are 1-0 all-time in knockout games against the Galaxy, winning that unforgettable MLS Cup Playoff clash in 2019. The not-so-good news? LAFC have never beaten the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, so they’ll obviously have to do that if they want to continue in the Open Cup.

Obviously U.S. Soccer is pretty happy about this fixture since it’ll be the biggest one of the Round of 16, and the winner could very well go on to win the competition. But here’s hoping LAFC are fully engaged, healthy and ready to wallop their cross-town rival and put some history to bed in the process on May 25. Should be a good one.

