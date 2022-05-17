LAFC’s 2022 player salaries revealed

We’re in the middle of transfer windows at the moment in MLS, and that means it’s time for the MLS Players Union to release the first player salary figures for the 2022 season. That in turn means we get our first insight into LAFC’s salaries for players for the year.

As always, a few caveats up front: the numbers here do not correspond to the “salary budget” teams must comply with, and it therefore doesn’t feature things like buy-downs, cap hit figures and exempt salaries. While some players have claimed over the years these numbers are not accurate, either, this is literally all we get regarding specific player to player money information, so we’re at the mercy of what we’re given. That said, the union keeps doing this, so I guess the players aren’t too upset about having their business out in the open over the years.

LAFC’s team spent in terms of guaranteed compensation so far is $14,563,717. That seems like a lot, but with an open Designated Player spot they should still have room to spend, and for some comparison, that puts them in the middle of the pack in terms of spending, 11th overall. In contrast, league leaders Atlanta United are spending a shade under $21 million in guaranteed comp this year.

LAFC 2022 player salaries Name Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Name Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Kellyn Acosta $1,100,000 $1,215,000 Cristian Arango $624,000 $683,000 Latif Blessing $400,000 $416,667 Jose Cifuentes $367,875 $411,750 Maxime Crepeau $275,000 $302,500 Erik Dueñas $100,000 $102,000 Franco Escobar $550,008 $550,008 Mamadou Fall $106,000 $118,750 Julian Gaines $85,444 $87,444 Francisco Ginella $450,000 $572,250 Doneil Henry $385,000 $403,000 Ryan Hollingshead $393,750 $393,750 Sebastien Ibeagha $225,000 $252,125 Cal Jennings $84,000 $84,000 Tony Leone $100,000 $102,000 John McCarthy $110,000 $110,000 Jesus David Murillo $450,000 $509,500 Danny Musovski $93,988 $93,988 Kwadwo Opoku $92,000 $133,095 Diego Palacios $486,000 $510,000 Brian Rodriguez $805,000 $1,144,800 Tomas Romero $90,000 $95,000 Ilie Sanchez $1,150,000 $1,150,000 Eddie Segura $200,000 $224,000 Ismael Tajouri-Shradi $606,375 $647,860 Christian Torres $90,000 $101,230 Mohamed Traore $100,000 $100,000 Carlos Vela $2,250,000 $4,050,000 Total $11,769,440 $14,563,717

Of the additions to the roster, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Ilie Sanchez are both earning over $1 million, while goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still represents a bargain considering his impact on the team. Bear in mind as well that Carlos Vela is out of contract next month, and if he continues with the team (hopefully he does) his figure will likely either go up or down. Plus, if a DP joins in the summer, that will change things, too.

But otherwise not many surprises here. While you might quibble with a handful of players seemingly making “too much” or “too little,” all in all LAFC’s squad is pretty logical in terms of how players are getting paid. We’ll see if that continues squad harmony all the way to hopefully lifting a trophy this season.

