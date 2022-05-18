How to Watch LAFC vs. Austin FC: Preview, odds

LAFC tasted defeat for just the second time in 2022 over the weekend, but they don’t get long to dwell on it, as they’re back in action Wednesday when they’ll host Austin FC at The Banc.

LAFC had their worst performance of the season on Saturday, when they lost 2-0 to the Colorado Rapids in Colorado. While the game was decided by two first-half penalties, LAFC looked like they were running in mud all game and really never threatened the Rapids. Hopefully it’s a one-off, because LAFC have a real run of games here and will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Wouldn’t you know it, Austin sit just three points behind the black-and-gold, so this is a top of the table six-pointer. Most recently, they’ve hit a bit of a skid themselves, losing their last two, including a close 2-1 road loss at Real Salt Lake over the weekend. There was some talk that Austin’s early-season schedule was incredibly kind and they may find for tougher sledding, but they still seem like a team that can quickly put four goals on an opponent, which sure does sound familiar.

Ryan Hollingshead is confirmed out, but Steve Cherundolo sounded confident the growing injury bank would be receding somewhat before this game. Whether he’ll opt to use some of the guys who were questionable at the weekend or give them a few more days to get healthy remains to be seen, but hopefully whoever is in the XI is up for this one and gets LAFC back to winning ways.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ryan Hollingshead (knee) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Doneil Henry (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Austin:

Dani Pereira (suspended) — OUT

Freddy Kleeman (ACL) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday afternoon, LAFC are (-190), Austin are (+500) and a draw is (+350), so this is another game where LAFC are big favorites at home. Hopefully the form and result confirms the bookmakers’ suspicions.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LAFC and Austin FC will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella TV, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:38.

