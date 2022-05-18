Angel City FC’s Christen Press voted NWSL Player of the Week

Angel City FC pretty clearly had the best win of the weekend, as their road jaunt to Washington, D.C. led to a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit. The goalscorer in that victory, ACFC star Christen Press, has been voted NWSL Player of the Week as a result.

⏪ Pressing Rewind on that Performance ⏪



Cheers to @ChristenPress for taking home @budweiserusa Player of the Week honors @weareangelcity | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/dDx3hVywWb — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 18, 2022

While the win was certainly a team effort, Angel City overall dug deep and did their damnedest to keep Washington off the board, which they managed. But they needed a goal of their own to claim three points, and Press’ absolutely filthy finish, using Spirit defender Emily Sonnett to set a pick, was brilliant, as was this incredible photo contrasting Press and Sonnett in the moment.

Christen Press WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

: me pic.twitter.com/jwK3E0Fht7 — Georgia Soares (@GeorgiaSoares) May 15, 2022

Watching Press admire her work before it’s even in the net is exquisite.

Press’ game-winner is her first goal of the regular season for Angel City, her third across all competitions for the club this year. Hopefully it’s just the start of the goals, the wins and the honors for her and Angel City.

