Green with envy: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2

It was back to defending the Banc for LAFC in the quick turnaround after the recent loss on the road. This time it was Austin FC. The Texas side is fighting to stay in the mix for top spot in the West, and has been eyeing this match for the better part of three weeks now. Losing the last two only adds fuel to their fire as they come into Los Angeles looking to keep LAFC in the loss column.

It didn't take long before the side from Texas had the early lead. Just 13 minutes into the match Ruben Gabrielsen found himself with space in the middle of the box, turned after a great pass, and calmly put the ball into there back of the net to open the match.

Nice turn and finish.



Ruben Gabrielsen opens the scoring in LA for @AustinFC. pic.twitter.com/OMdTYgqS1x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 19, 2022

Despite finishing the half with more possession, more shots on goal, and more opportunities in general, LAFC went into the halftime break down a goal at home. There were definitely more goals in the match to be found, but whether the black and gold would find them remained to be seen. You could clearly tell the recent crowded schedule had begun to take its toll on some players.

LAFC did well to find even more opportunities to try and find an equalizer, but it was the visitors who were able to find another late in the match. Diego Fagúndez was baited into taking a shot at an angle, and after taking the ball into the box he did just that, and doubled the lead for his side.

The black and gold weren't out of it yet though, as Carlos Vela used this veteran presence to draw the penalty call while in the box and had a chance in the 86th minute to cut the deficit in half. Vela did just that, hitting it from the spot, giving him 100 total MLS goals/assists. More importantly, it brought LAFC within one with plenty of time to find a point.

It wouldn't be enough to spark a comeback, with Austin FC doing all they could to see out the victory on the road. The loss marks the second straight for Los Angeles, it also sees Austin FC move ahead of LAFC — though both even with 23 points — with the Texas team controlling the goal deferential tiebreaker. The crowded schedule doesn’t ease up just yet, with the team flying East to face Columbus Crew on the road this Saturday. Just a three day turnaround, hopefully avoiding a third straight loss. Hot start is over, the grit and grind of the MLS season is officially upon us, and it will be a battle to remain atop the West.

