Angel City FC’s game vs. Houston Dash, Pride Night moved to June 7

Angel City FC announced a schedule change on Thursday for a game taking place next month. Their home fixture against the Houston Dash at The Banc, originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, will now take place on Tuesday, June 7. The club says all tickets sold for the June 15 game will be honored on June 7.

Due to scheduling changes at Banc of California Stadium, our match against Houston Dash originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 15th, has been moved to Tuesday, June 7. — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) May 19, 2022

That game is also going to be Angel City’s first-ever Pride Night, when they celebrate LGBTQ+ pride during a match, and it will be interesting to see how LA woso blows it out. Although it will be midweek, it sounds as though the club is planning to go big on Pride Night.

It’s unclear what causes the schedule conflict on June 15, but that’s by the by at this point, I’m sure we’ll find out the sporting event or concert soon enough.

Angel City FC are next scheduled to be in action on Saturday, when they host Kansas City Current at The Banc. Don’t miss out!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.