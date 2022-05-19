 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Angel City FC’s game vs. Houston Dash, Pride Night moved to June 7

By Alicia Rodriguez
Angel City FC takes on the North Carolina Courage during the inaugural National Womens Soccer League match at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Angel City FC announced a schedule change on Thursday for a game taking place next month. Their home fixture against the Houston Dash at The Banc, originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, will now take place on Tuesday, June 7. The club says all tickets sold for the June 15 game will be honored on June 7.

That game is also going to be Angel City’s first-ever Pride Night, when they celebrate LGBTQ+ pride during a match, and it will be interesting to see how LA woso blows it out. Although it will be midweek, it sounds as though the club is planning to go big on Pride Night.

It’s unclear what causes the schedule conflict on June 15, but that’s by the by at this point, I’m sure we’ll find out the sporting event or concert soon enough.

Angel City FC are next scheduled to be in action on Saturday, when they host Kansas City Current at The Banc. Don’t miss out!

