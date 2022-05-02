LAFC’s Steve Cherundolo named MLS Coach of the Week

In a 2-0 win for LAFC over Minnesota United that turned out to be more tense than the scoreline suggested, head coach Steve Cherundolo made the right changes in the 2nd half to turn the result for good in the black-and-gold’s favor, and for that, he’s been named MLS Coach of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Cherundolo has gotten club-record setting production from his bench to start his tenure with the club, including the game-winning goal from Ryan Hollingshead and the insurance tally from Jose Cifuentes, both in the final 10 minutes of the match. With masterstrokes like that, LAFC feel like they’re in every game they play these days, and so far, that’s absolutely been true.

In addition to Cherundolo’s selection as Coach of the Week, LAFC defender Diego Palacios was named to the MLS Team of the Week bench. Given all but one outfield player on the TOTW XI this time around scored a goal, that probably made the difference, but Palacios was a force in this game in his two-way left back role.

Congrats to Steve and Diego on the selections and long may the good form continue.

