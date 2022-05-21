How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

It’s been a rough week so far for LAFC, who have lost consecutive games for the first time all season, and now, oh, here’s a trip to the midwest to take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday afternoon.

LAFC played well enough on Wednesday, it must be said, in a 2-1 loss to Austin FC, but it was a moral victory only. Carlos Vela broke his scoring slump, thankfully, and LAFC really were toe-to-toe with Austin, but the road team got the two goals and saw out the win, barely. Coming off the back of a terrible loss in Colorado last weekend for LAFC, you’ll take the improved performance, even if the result is a concern. With the big Open Cup showdown against the LA Galaxy coming up next midweek, they really do need to pick up a result against the Crew lest they hit the next game in a true-blue slump.

The Crew may be a good opponent to face, all things considered. They’re coming off a 2-0 away loss to NYCFC last weekend, and while they are not on short rest and will likely put a full-strength squad out, they have won one of their last eight games, so they’re not doing great at the moment. Of course, a suddenly skidding LAFC won’t want to be their slump-breaking victim, but I think both teams will feel decent coming in considering the stumbles the opponent has made of late.

This is the third meeting all-time between the teams, with LAFC winning the first two. Can they keep that run going? Here’s hoping they can and will!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ryan Hollingshead (knee) — OUT

Latif Blessing (knee/ankle) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Columbus:

Kevin Molino (knee) — OUT

Marlon Hairston (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (+205), Columbus are (+135) and a draw is (+245), so LAFC are finally underdogs, barely, although this is pretty close to a push. Hopefully they can pick up a road result here.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and Columbus Crew will be televised nationally on UniMás and TUDN and streamed in English on Twitter. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:50.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!