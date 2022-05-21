How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

Angel City FC are fresh off their first-ever road win, and on Saturday they’re back in increasingly familiar confines at The Banc, when they host Kansas City Current for the teams’ first-ever meeting.

Angel City beat the Washington Spirit 1-0 last weekend in Washington, D.C. Christen Press had the game’s goal and the team came together and held off the potent Spirit attack until the final whistle, an impressive achievement indeed. With wins in two of their first three games of the regular season, there’s a feeling ACFC have turned a corner, but they probably need to face the rest of the NWSL field before we get too carried away with their prospects this season.

The team they’re taking on most recently played to a 2-2 draw at the Orlando Pride last weekend. That game looked out of KC’s reach, but rookie Elyse Bennett came off the bench and made the difference in the result. She’s been great to start her pro career, teaming up with Kristen Hamilton to fuel Kansas City’s attack. And while the squad is much stronger than last year’s, they’re currently missing their two biggest offseason additions in Lynn Williams (out for the season with injury) and Sam Mewis (out indefinitely with injury). Those two would make them better, to be sure, but they still don’t look like pushovers as it is. They are dealing with a COVID outbreak at the moment, so that could impact this game.

Angel City suffered a somewhat surprise defeat last time out at home, to the Pride, and I think the priority at this point is to take each opponent as they come but also try to build a home field advantage at The Banc. Every game in this feeling-out phase is different, but hopefully ACFC can bring the goods on Saturday night.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Kansas City:

Chloe Logarzo (leg) — OUT

Sam Mewis (knee) — OUT

Mal Weber (leg) — OUT

Lynn Williams (leg) — OUT

Chardonnay Curran (COVID protocol) — OUT

Lo LaBonta (COVID protocol) — OUT

Hailie Mace (COVID protocol) — OUT

Izzy Rodriguez (COVID protocol) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and Kansas City Current will be streamed on Twitch in the entire world, including the U.S. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!