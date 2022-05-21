LAFC sign midfielder Danny Crisostomo to short-term loan

LAFC announced on Saturday they have signed midfielder Danny Crisostomo to a short-term loan from Las Vegas Lights FC. That means Crisotomo’s loan term is four days, so he will be available for Saturday’s game against the Columbus Crew.

Crisostomo, 25, is of course a familiar face to LAFC, as he was signed during the 2021 season by the club and played 10 games, posting one assist from his midfield slot. Before joining LAFC last season, he was under contract to the club’s reserve team, Las Vegas Lights, and he re-signed with them this season. He’s made 12 appearances, all starts, so far this year for Lights FC, and leads the team in minutes played to this point.

With Latif Blessing out injured and the team in fixture congestion at the moment, Crisostomo has presumably been brought in to provide cover and possibly even feature himself. We’ll see if he sees the field on Saturday in Columbus.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.