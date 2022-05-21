Capitalizing in Columbus: Crew 0, LAFC 2

It’s hard enough playing on a short turnaround. Even harder having to travel across the country to do so. Now, take all of that and throw in two straight losses and a three-hour weather delay and you have what LAFC had to deal with this evening. With a match against the Columbus Crew in their sights, lightening had other plans, as it paused the start of the match for the better part of three hours. It took longer than intended, but at the end of the night LAFC came away with all three points in a big 0-2 win on the road.

⛈️ Weather Delay ⛈️



We are back in a weather delay for a minimum of 45 to 60 minutes. We will provide updates when available. — LAFC (@LAFC) May 21, 2022

After the delay, the first half went about how you'd expect from two sides who had to sit around for an extra few hours, trying their best to keep warm. For the black and gold, it wasn't the worst, which itself was a win all things considered. Despite being short-handed, on top of all else going on, they were able to get to the halftime break without conceding a goal, with both teams finishing the first 45 scoreless.

Crew had a couple of moments where it looked like they had gotten the opening goal of the match for the lead, alas, in the end video review ruled each offside. LAFC took advantage of the close calls, and in the 62nd minute Carlos Vela did what he tends to do, score. A poor pass from Columbus in the middle of the park led to a 50/50 ball that Vela got on the end of and from there it was all class and composure to give the black and gold the lead in the second half.

LAFC didn't stop there, doubling their lead late in the match, taking advantage of another Crew error. A poor pass and bad first touch when trying to play out the back led to another loose ball. This time it was Chicho Arango who stole it, getting enough on it to flick it forward to Cifuentes, who put it in for the second goal of the match.

The black and gold never stopped pressing and came close to adding a third goal several times before the final whistle blew. In the end, two goals would be enough to leave Columbus with the three points. The win ends LAFC’s brief losing skid at two games. The congested schedule doesn't get any better, with the next match only days away and its a big one. The big one, to be specific. LAFC will hit the road, making the long 11 mile journey to Carson, CA where they face off against rivals, LA Galaxy, in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. Having lost their first meeting, LAFC will undoubtedly be looking to get some sweet revenge with a chance at a trophy at stake.

