Non-stop Press-ure: Angel City FC 1, KC Current 0

After another impressive result against one of the league’s better teams, Angel City FC were back at home on a gloomy Saturday night in Los Angeles. KC Current may have come to Los Angeles severely short-handed with a handful of absences due to Covid, but they weren't going to just give up before the match is even played. ACFC came into this one looking for their first back-to back wins of the season. They got just that behind a great effort from Christen Press in the second half to secure the 1-0 win at home.

Kansas City did well defensively in the first 45. It felt like every shot at goal was thwarted by a defender in the way, and every run was stifled in the final third. Despite the tough defense, Angel City looked threatening, and were inching closer to the opening goal. While the first half may have ended scoreless, it wasn't without drama. The two sides combined for 21 fouls in the first 45, with several yellow cards tallied.

After scoring a banger last week, Christen Press showed how important hustle and awareness are, this time causing an own goal. After keeping the ball in-play and in ACFC possession, Press just sent a ball into the box hoping for the best, and got the best. KC defender, Taylor Leach was just in the wrong place at the right time for Angel City, and the Press ball went off her foot, and nestled into the back of the net for the lead.

Angel City take the lead! It's an own goal forced by Christen Press!#LAvKC | 1 - 0 pic.twitter.com/jqrZP3ZPib — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) May 22, 2022

It should be no surprise given how well Angel City have done defensively this season, but the lone goal was enough to come away with the three points. It might not have been the prettiest of wins, but it was a win, at home, and moves the team to 3-1-0 in their first four matches of the NWSL regular season. What’s better is this team is starting to get healthier. Paige Nielsen, Katie Cousins among others, have begun to slowly make their return to action and started making debuts, with Nielsen seeing the field for over five minutes this evening.

Two straight wins for Angel City and this team is starting to find its rhythm. This will be stressed a lot this year, but there is still plenty to work on. With that said, this team is slowly starting to put the pieces together. The squad stay in LA, hosting Gotham FC next week. It will be the first time these two teams see each other, and no doubt will be a match that everyone will be tuned into. Slowly but surely, this team is starting to find itself which has been really fun to see.

