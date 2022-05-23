LAFC star Carlos Vela named to MLS Team of the Week

Carlos Vela had been in quite a little slump for nearly two months leading up to this past week, but with two goals in two games, it looks like he may have put that slide behind him, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
As a result of his performance in his most recent game, a 2-0 LAFC win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday, Vela was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 13 of the 2022 MLS regular season.
No one was better https://t.co/xuy5SXEi5M | @Audi #GoalsDriveProgress pic.twitter.com/SQwXj6x0ga— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 23, 2022
Vela had the breakthrough in the victory, powering through a Crew defender en route to scoring the winning goal in the 2nd half in Columbus.
King me.— LAFC (@LAFC) May 23, 2022
Last night's Thrill of the Match presented by @Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. pic.twitter.com/hIOgwxAxb8
Sometimes, you need a smash-and-grab performance and that’s what LAFC got in the game, riding that goal and an insurance tally scored by Jose Cifuentes off a Crew mistake in the back to bust the two-game losing run and get back atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.
Vela now has a combined 101 goals and assists in 99 MLS regular season games. That’s pretty, pretty good! Long may his good form continue.
What do you think? Leave a comment below.
Loading comments...