LAFC star Carlos Vela named to MLS Team of the Week

Carlos Vela had been in quite a little slump for nearly two months leading up to this past week, but with two goals in two games, it looks like he may have put that slide behind him, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

As a result of his performance in his most recent game, a 2-0 LAFC win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday, Vela was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 13 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Vela had the breakthrough in the victory, powering through a Crew defender en route to scoring the winning goal in the 2nd half in Columbus.

King me.



Last night's Thrill of the Match presented by @Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. pic.twitter.com/hIOgwxAxb8 — LAFC (@LAFC) May 23, 2022

Sometimes, you need a smash-and-grab performance and that’s what LAFC got in the game, riding that goal and an insurance tally scored by Jose Cifuentes off a Crew mistake in the back to bust the two-game losing run and get back atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Vela now has a combined 101 goals and assists in 99 MLS regular season games. That’s pretty, pretty good! Long may his good form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.