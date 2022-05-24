Angel City FC announce friendly vs. Tigres Feminil on August 10

Angel City FC and Tigres Feminil announced on Tuesday they have entered a two-year partnership together. As part of that deal, they announced a home-and-away friendly series between the clubs over the next two years, with the first of those friendlies scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at The Banc in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to enter into this two-year partnership with Tigres and host the team in Los Angeles for our first-ever international friendly match,” said Julie Uhrman, president and co-founder of Angel City in a team statement. “Angel City has always set our sights toward becoming part of the international soccer community to collaborate with and shine a light on the power of women’s soccer and women’s sports overall. This partnership with Tigres is an important milestone in our club’s history and we are excited to engage with our fans and community as well as in Mexico and beyond.”

“For us, it is an honor to make this alliance with Angel City FC, a young, motivated franchise with which we have found similar objectives in taking women’s football to another level. We want to turn Tigres Femenil into one of the most renowned teams at an international level, and this type of partnership allows us to get closer to that goal,” explained Tigres President Mauricio Culebro.

In addition to the friendlies, the clubs have pledged to share best practices with one another and host community impact events together.

Angel City and Tigres already have a connection together, with ACFC signing Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel from Tigres ahead of the NWSL outfit’s inaugural season. That transfer was notable in part because the transfer fee was paid via Bitcoin, according to the clubs.

Tigres began playing in Liga MX Feminil in 2017. They’ve won four league titles to date, the 2018 Clausura, the 2019 Clausura, the Guardianes 2020 and the Guardianes 2021. They’ve also been runners-up three times, so you can make a compelling case they’re the most successful team in their league.

Tickets for the Aug. 10 friendly go on sale on Wednesday, at 10 am PT to the general public. If you have Angel City FC season tickets this year, the friendly will be part of your season ticket package so you won’t have to purchase tickets for the game. It should be a good one!

