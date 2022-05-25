How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, U.S. Open Cup

The biggest game of LAFC’s 2022 season to date is on Wednesday, when they’ll take on their rivals, the LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LAFC are coming off a promising result, a 2-0 road win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday that featured a combined 4-hour weather delay and plenty of nervy play. But Steve Cherundolo brought the right subs on at the right time, and Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes scored off the bench to take a smash-and-grab result for the black-and-gold. Coming off the back of two losses in league play, a win in any manner was just what the doctor ordered and will hopefully propel them in the Open Cup clash.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run in league play since their last Open Cup win, including a 3-0 spanking at home at the hands of the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. The Galaxy also have a day less rest before the game, although they don’t have to travel at all, before or to the game. But the Galaxy have been sputtering lately and have vowed to pick up their level.

Believe it or not, we’re often right in this spot when El Trafico rolls around. LAFC are often flying, the Galaxy are often struggling, and sad to say, LAFC have yet to beat the Galaxy in Carson. LAFC do have an edge in knockout games, having won the single one previously between these teams, in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, but this is a new competition for the rivalry, and the team that shows up will have the best edge to take victory and move on. This one’s going to be a banger, let’s bring it on!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Galaxy:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Sacha Kljestan (hip) — OUT

Eriq Zavaleta (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

How to watch

Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup game between LAFC and the LA Galaxy will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT. You can watch the match on ESPN+ (Note: The game is not on a local blackout, you can watch on ESPN+).

