How to Watch LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Preview, odds

Fresh off a disappointing midweek loss, there’s no time yet to rest for LAFC, as they are scheduled to host the San Jose Earthquakes at The Banc on Saturday afternoon in league play.

LAFC are coming off a 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday. The scenario was sadly familiar for LAFC, who have yet to beat the Galaxy in Carson ever, and looked similarly flat and scared of the moment in that game. With the Open Cup quest over for 2022, they still have the Supporters’ Shield to worry about, as they currently sit on top of those standings, but with just a two-point lead coming in. Wins are a necessity if they want the Shield, and they need to bounce back quickly lest the rivalry loss send them into a season-changing tailspin.

The Earthquakes are also coming off Open Cup disappointment, as they lost 2-0 to USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday in Sacramento. The Earthquakes heavily rotated their lineup, but mostly out of necessity, as interim head coach Alex Covelo’s hand was forced on most decisions concerning availability. But since firing Matias Almeyda several games into the season, San Jose have been on the rise, with Covelo no longer advocating the true YOLO tactics of his predecessor and making tweaks to give the team a chance. More often than not, it’s working, as they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in league play.

I know the Quakes got beat up early in LAFC’s history and then found the black-and-gold’s number the last couple of years, but this San Jose team is not the same one we have seen the last four years. Expect them to play like an MLS-level team and probably quite a bit better, and we’ll see which team can avoid a terrible week after USOC failure a few days back.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Jesus David Murillo (suspended) — OUT

Diego Palacios (concussion) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Carlos Vela (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

San Jose:

Francisco Calvo (international duty) — OUT

Ousseni Bouda (international duty) — OUT

Gilbert Fuentes (personal reasons) — OUT

George Asomani (ankle) — OUT

Siad Haji (adductor) — OUT

Niko Tsakiris (thigh) — OUT

Marcos Lopez (pelvis) — QUESTIONABLE

Jackson Yueill (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (-225), San Jose are (+600) and a draw is (+380), so LAFC are huge favorites again at home. Let’s see if they can avoid an Open Cup exit hangover here.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes will be televised nationally on UniMás and TUDN and streamed in English on Twitter. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 3 pm PT with kickoff to come at 3:08.

