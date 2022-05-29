How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC

Angel City FC will look to keep their strong start to the season going as they host Gotham FC at The Banc on Sunday to wrap up the day’s NWSL regular season slate.

Angel City FC are coming off their second home win of the season last weekend, 1-0 over Kansas City Current. The game was decided on an own goal but Christen Press manufactured the tally and Angel City were good value for the win. Of course, Kansas City were missing nearly half their roster on the night, but you can only play the team in front of you.

Gotham are off to a slow start to the season, but in part that’s because they’ve had a game postponed due to COVID and have only played three regular season games so far, winning just one. Most recently, they lost 1-0 at home last weekend against Racing Louisville. Gotham have also dealt with some COVID absences besides the postponed game, but their defense and goalkeeping appear to be in a state of flux so far this year, and the attack has really only come to life in the league opener, a 3-0 romp over the Orlando Pride in Florida.

There’s other narratives coming into this game: Freya Coombe’s past team playing the one she’s currently coaching, an “LA vs. NY” rivalry, maybe, and folks on both sides love the social media bantz. Hopefully Angel City grab a win and shut the taunts from their opponents right up. We’ll see if they can keep rolling.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Gotham:

Allie Long (maternity leave) — OUT

Hensley Hancuff (illness) — OUT

Ali Krieger (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

Sabrina Flores (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and Gotham FC will be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S, and on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!