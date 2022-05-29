So close, yet so far: Angel City FC 0, Gotham FC 1

After two straight shutout wins, Angel City were back on the pitch in an East Coast vs West Coast matchup. The team were hosting Gotham FC, who despite their struggles to start the season, are still a very talented and dangerous side. Not only were ACFC looking to secure a third win in a row, but after results from earlier in the day, the team had a chance to finish the day in first place with a win at home.

Angel City FC, assemble! The day has come to take on Gotham and protect our house.

We'll see you at the Banc!#Volemos | #NWSL | #LAvNJNY | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/YNZmRwvm6m — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) May 29, 2022

The first half in this one was a perfect example of goals not determining the excitement of a match. Despite going into the break at a 0-0 draw, the first 45 featured a ton of action from both sides. All the players on the pitch were emptying gas tanks it seemed like, with several players touching every single blade of grass on the pitch with the amount they covered.

Gotham FC finished the half with three shots, none on target. Angel City on the other hand definitely went into break feeling worse about it being scoreless as they finished the half with eight shots, two on target, and six corners. The teams split possession right down the middle at 50% each.

Anyone who has watched enough soccer knows how these games tend to go and unfortunately it went as expected to start of the second half. Despite a really strong start from the home side, they just couldn't find the finishing touch when it came down to it, and failed to convert even more chances. Then, the visitors got a chance of their own, and buried it. Ifeoma Onumonu took advantage of a ball bouncing around in the box, and got her foot on it for the finish and the lead.

Sadly, that would be the only goal for the match, with the visitors coming away with a pretty big win despite ACFC being an expansion side. The loss snaps the brief win streak at just two matches, and keeps the team in second place for another week. Perhaps most frustrating was knowing this team had all the chances in the world but couldn't find the one final moment to get the goals needed for the win. That's one of those things that can't be rushed, and can really only develop in time. Hopefully it doesn't take too much longer before we start seeing what we all know this offense can be. The team hit the pitch again next week, when they hit the road to take on a tough Portland Thorns side.

