Orange County SC announced on Tuesday they have teamed up with legendary Orange County band Social Distortion for a celebration night on Friday, May 13 and a merchandise line.

Social Distortion lead singer and leader Mike Ness will be at Championship Soccer Stadium for the celebration night, which will include music curated by the band, an on-field celebration, special kits and the merchandise line for sale, when OCSC takes on FC Tulsa at 7 pm PT that evening.

The limited edition capsule collection, produced by Official League, will feature Social Distortion’s iconic symbol, “Skelly,” with an orange soccer ball at his feet in a nod to OCSC. The merch line will have 50 quantity of each item available for sale on OCSCShop.com, with more available at the May 13 game.

Proceeds from the items for sale in the capsule collection will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” said OCSC’s SVP of International Dan Rutstein in a team statement. “Social D are part of the fabric of Orange County, and we wanted to celebrate them and their fans with this special partnership. We can’t wait to have the guys at the stadium and share a celebration of music and sport.”

Honestly, this seems like a great collaboration and Orange County SC are continuing to find cool new ways to make fresh merchandise. If you’re a fan of Social Distortion or just want something out of the ordinary, be sure to head to the stadium on May 13 to take it all in.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.