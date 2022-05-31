LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez named to MLS Team of the Week

After scoring the game-winning goal and adding an assist, LAFC attacker Brian Rodriguez was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 14 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Rodriguez led the way in LAFC’s wild 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at The Banc. After setting up Ryan Hollingshead’s goal to make it 2-0 inside the first 15 minutes, Rodriguez then scored the all-important third goal for the home side a few minutes into the 2nd half, which stood as the winner.

ELECTRIZANTE



Today's Thrill of the Match presented by @Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. pic.twitter.com/Nz3mB87pCq — LAFC (@LAFC) May 29, 2022

Rodriguez has two goals and two assists so far this season for LAFC. Hopefully he can hit a vein of form and keep lighting it up when the team returns to action. The black-and-gold could use some consistency from him, and it would be a big boost to his case to go to the World Cup this fall if he gets on a roll. Congrats to him on this week’s recognition.

