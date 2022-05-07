How to Watch LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union: Preview, odds

LAFC will put their three-game winning streak in league play on the line on Saturday, when they host the Philadelphia Union for a top of the table clash at The Banc.

LAFC most recently downed Minnesota United 2-0 at The Banc, with substitutes Ryan Hollingshead and Jose Cifuentes scoring in the dying minutes to win it. In fact, LAFC subs have scored the last three winning goals for the black-and-gold, which means the bench is putting in plenty of production and everyone is pitching in on wins. Aside from the rivalry loss, there’s really been no speedbumps for this team this season, and early on they look like they can be legit contenders this season.

Well, that mantle will be put to the test against the Union, who lead the Eastern Conference and sit four points behind LAFC in the Supporters’ Shield race. Like LAFC, they’ve lost just once this season to date, and they’re coming off a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC, the opening game for Nashville’s brand-new stadium. Mikael Uhre, their big offseason signing, got the goal for Philly in that game, and they’ll hope it’s the first of many. The Union are a wily, quick team that will not only provide a good test for LAFC, it could be a preview for another matchup down the line, if both teams continue to fly this season.

So I think this will be an intriguing match and could be a real nail-biter, too. Both teams are good, and I don’t think a loss on either side would be a fatal blow, but obviously to be the best you have to beat the best, as the saying goes, and both teams seem likely to be up for this one.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — OUT

Doneil Henry (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Jesus David Murillo (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Philadelphia:

Sergio Santos (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (-155), Philadelphia are (+425) and a draw is (+310), so LAFC are again enormous favorites. They’ve been fantastic at home but against the top team in the East? We’ll see.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union will be televised locally on KCOP13 and Estrella TV, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 pm PT with kickoff to come at 8:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!