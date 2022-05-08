How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

Angel City FC had a wonderful opening night at The Banc last weekend, and they’ll hope the next game is just as nice, when they host the Orlando Pride for the teams’ first-ever meeting on Mother’s Day, once again at The Banc.

ACFC’s opener in the heart of Los Angeles was one for the ages, as they downed freshly-crowned Challenge Cup champions North Carolina Courage 2-1 a week ago Friday. Vanessa Gilles and Jun Endo got the home team’s scores early and they held on from there, weathering a goal in the early minutes of the 2nd half from the visitors. In front of a crowd of 22,000, the atmosphere was electric and the game made national and international headlines for being such a freaking awesome occasion. They won’t all be like the first one, but as head coach Freya Coombe acknowledged before this game, the team has to turn the page on the emotional home opener and focus on the game at hand.

Perhaps the good news is the Pride are off to a tough start in 2022, under former UCLA head coach Amanda Cromwell. With Alex Morgan moving to San Diego Wave FC and Marta suffering a season-ending injury early in the Challenge Cup, the name recognition pretty much comes from Sydney Leroux these days. Around her is a young and/or unexperienced in NWSL group of players, with Cromwell looking to see who will be able to hang at a NWSL level in the long run. Their first regular season game last week went the opposite of Angel City, as they were pumped 3-0 at home against Gotham FC last weekend. As far as they’re concerned, they’re looking for forward momentum, but perhaps against a new opponent they can get some traction and get a result.

Obviously Angel City will have to do their part to make sure that doesn’t happen. This is absolutely a winnable game, but they’ll have to be focused and in form to get the result. Let’s hope they give all the mothers out there a well-deserved three points on Sunday.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Ali Riley (COVID protocol) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

Katie Cousins (hip) — QUESTIONABLE

Simone Charley (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Pride:

Caitlin Cosme (45-day injury) — OUT

Meggie Dougherty Howard (hip) — OUT

Parker Roberts (ankle) — OUT

Marta (season-ending injury) — OUT

Amy Turner (ankle) — OUT

Angharad James (ankle) — OUT

Vivianna Villacorta (quad) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Orlando Pride will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!