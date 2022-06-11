How to Watch Racing Louisville vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC’s busy stretch continues, as they are set to take on another new opponent, Racing Louisville, on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

ACFC are on short rest, having played Tuesday at The Banc, where they played the Houston Dash to a 0-0 draw. The defense was legit in the game and DiDi Haračić did her thing, but Angel City have been blanked in their last three games and a combination of luck and lack of chance creation is really crashing down on them right now. They need to get back in the goals ASAP, and have a test to do it on the road.

If there’s consolation, it’s that Racing are coming off two straight losses themselves, including a 3-0 home loss to the North Carolina Courage in their most recent outing. Truthfully, considering they basically did a re-do this season with their roster and coaching staff, they’re in a second expansion season, effectively, and their results have been all over the place. Like Angel City, it’s a matter of seeing who shows up game to game and gets the bounces.

I think this is a good opportunity for Angel City, but even with Louisville not yet establishing themselves atop the standings, I would not consider this game a gimme for the visitors. Likely the team that executes best will get the points, so hopefully ACFC can do just that.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (hip) — OUT

Racing:

None

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and Racing Louisville will be streamed on Twitch all over the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

