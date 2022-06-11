History in Louisville: Racing Louisville 2, Angel City FC 3

Angel City FC were back in action this evening, on the road against Racing Louisville. Both sides were looking to get back to winning ways coming off of rough stretches. For ACFC, they have gone winless in their last three, having lost two and drawn their last match against the Houston Dash. Louisville has proven a tough team to play on the road, so the squad definitely had their work cut out for them. Despite a scary moment in the second half, the team stuck together and even came away with some history in their 2-3 win on the road.

Angel City were without another defender coming into this one, with Vanessa Gilles not making the trip to Louisville. The home side struck first, with a set-piece. A free kick from just outside the box was put in beautifully and Gemma Bonner put a touch on it that was near impossible to stop. Haračić did her best, but couldn't come up with a save of the week, which is what would've been needed to save it.

IS THAT CHRISTEN PRESS’ MUSIC?! Yes, yes it was. After a quick in-game tactical change, Head Coach Freya Coombe reaped the benefits. Christen Press was able to get behind the defense and get on the end of an excellent pass, and it was all skill at that point. With the ball and a step on the defender, she took on the keeper and slotted it home for the equalizer. The goal was the first for ACFC in three matches.

The two sides went into halftime even, but Angel City didn't waste any time in the second half. Christen Press continued to put her stamp all over this one, taking advantage of some incredible free real estate that Racing was just giving her for whatever reason. She tapped into her inner Dementor and took the defender’s soul with one of the best looking cutbacks you will ever see. Smooth, deadly, and enough to give her the space needed for a simple ball into the area, where Savannah McCaskill was able to get the finish to take the lead.

The goal marked just the second time — the first since the inaugural season opener — that ACFC put two past the opposing keeper. They have yet to have a match scoring three goals, and were looking to make a bit of history en route to three points. First, they had to keep out a pesky Louisville side that wouldn't give up. Racing rookie, Savannah DeMelo was able to draw a penalty giving Louisville a chance from the spot. A chance they would convert, bringing the sides level once again.

Giving up the penalty wasn't the worst part of the sequence, as Christen Press went down with an apparent knee injury, and had to be helped off the pitch and carried into the locker room. It was a moment that seemed to suck the life out of the team and supporters for a decent chunk of time.

The team didn't give up and in the final moments of the match, Simone Charley found herself drawing a penalty when she was first to a loose ball and taken out by the keeper. Savannah McCaskill stepped up and put it in for her brace, and the eventual Angel City win on the road. The goal also marked the first time ever Angel City scored three goals in a single match, making the win that much sweeter.

The win snaps a three match winless run, and gives the team some much needed good vibes as the schedule only gets harder to navigate. Luckily, the team will get a weeks rest before their next time out and they’ll need it. The next match will be a double-header with MLS sides LAFC and Seattle Sounders, as they take the stage for NWSL After Dark against OL Reign. We all know everyone is looking to any updates on Christen Press, which we will have as soon as we know, but as for now, the team can enjoy the win and the bit of history they made on the night.