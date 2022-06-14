Well, it turns out it was a worst-case scenario for Christen Press, who announced on Monday evening that she has torn her ACL.

My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) June 13, 2022

Angel City FC subsequently confirmed the news and announced they have placed Press on the season-ending injury list, meaning she won’t be available for the rest of 2022.

“We are gutted that Christen has experienced this injury. She has been incredible on and off the field for us this year. The team, our staff, and the whole Angel City organization are here to fully support Christen during her recovery and return to the pitch,” Angel City FC head coach Freya Coombe said in a team statement.

Press injured her knee in the 2nd half of Saturday’s 3-2 win at Racing Louisville. After scoring a goal and an assist to help give Angel City the lead, she tried to help the team get out of their defensive third by dribbling out of trouble and turned towards Angel City’s goal. Press lost possession and hit the deck, immediately grabbing her knee, and she exited the game straightaway.

The injury is a blow for Press, and Angel City, who will now be without their marquee name and most talented player for the rest of the year. Press is more than a goalscorer, although she’s very much also that, and much of Angel City’s attack had become “get the ball to Christen and watch her make magic,” so without that, they’re going to have to find a Plan B, right away.

Best of luck to Christen in her recovery and rehab from the injury, and we look forward to seeing her on the field again.

