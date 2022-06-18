How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

Most of LAFC got a full two weeks off, and now they’re back in action on Saturday with a big game, as they’ll face the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on network television.

Prior to the international window, LAFC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 in league play to wrap up the first half of the season. It was a wild game for LAFC, full of game swings the team has largely avoided this year, but they got the win in the end. That kept them atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, but now they have a target on their backs as they aim to hold that lead for the rest of the regular season.

The Sounders are actually playing on short-ish rest, having defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Tuesday at home. That game likely had to happen in the break due to the Sounders’ Concacaf Champions League-winning campaign, and then they got the win in league play in the rescheduled fixture to boot. They will be missing Raul Ruidiaz to injury in addition to the long-term injury absence of Joao Paulo, but the Sounders are a machine. We all know this.

This is going to be a great litmus test for both sides, but also, regardless of the result we know there will be another meeting in the regular season and quite likely a playoff clash waiting in the wings. Let’s see what we’ve got here.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Tomas Romero (health and safety protocols) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Seattle:

Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) — OUT

Joao Paulo (ACL) — OUT

Yeimar Gomez Andrade (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (+210), Seattle are (+125) and a draw is (+270), so LAFC are slight underdogs on the road. Both teams have beaten up on each other at times historically, and this is their first meeting of the year, so we’ll see who comes out the better side this time around.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Seattle Sounders will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!