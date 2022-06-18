How to Watch OL Reign vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC probably wish they got a break this week, but it’s still a game away, as they head to Seattle to take on OL Reign Saturday evening at Lumen Field.

Angel City’s most recently game was a great result, a 3-2 win at Racing Louisville that’s showing they can compete on the road as well as the budding fortress of The Banc, but that victory came at a huge cost, with Christen Press tearing her ACL midway through the 2nd half. That injury takes her out of the squad for the rest of 2022, and when your best player goes down for the duration, it’s not usually a good thing.

OL Reign, meanwhile, most recently drew San Diego Wave FC 1-1 on Sunday in San Diego. After getting pumped by the long ball service very early, Reign came back with Jess Fishlock finishing off an impressive 22-pass sequence shortly before halftime to tie up the game, and the teams split the points. While they’re finding form in the regular season, they have only won two games on the season so far, rather surprisingly.

But, OL Reign haven’t lost at home yet this year and again, the big bummer that Press isn’t going to be out there. Angel City would have had a tough match, Press or not, but they need to dig deep, try and get a good result, and then they can lick their wounds with a little break after this.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Reign:

None

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and OL Reign will be streamed on Twitch all over the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!