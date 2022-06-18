LAFC sign forward Danny Trejo to short-term loan

LAFC announced on Saturday they have signed forward Danny Trejo to a short-term loan from affiliated reserve team Las Vegas Lights FC.

Danny Trejo is Black & Gold.



#LAFC Transfers presented by @remitly. — LAFC (@LAFC) June 18, 2022

The 24-year-old was LAFC’s first-round draft pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, out of nearby Cal State Northridge. Although he was ultimately not signed to an MLS contract by the club, he has remained in LAFC’s system ever since, as a member of Las Vegas Lights FC. His rookie campaign in the USL Championship was disappointing as injuries limited him significantly, but Trejo has been on fire to kick off the 2022 season, with seven goals in 13 appearances, tied for third in the league in scoring. He also leads the team in assists, with four, and has been a key figure as Las Vegas are off to their best-ever start to a season.

This loan deal is a short-term loan, which means for four days total, which in turn means he’ll only be available only for Saturday’s LAFC game at the Seattle Sounders. LAFC can sign him on another short-term loan later, or they can sign him to a full MLS deal later, too. There’s no guarantee he’ll see the field, but Steve Cherundolo knows Trejo well from coaching him in 2021 and the player could very well make his MLS debut on Saturday.

