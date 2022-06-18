Warming back up: Seattle Sounders 1, LAFC 1

After a nice two-week break, LAFC were back in action on the road this afternoon. In what was the first match of an MLS / NWSL double-header — the later match being Angel City FC up against OL Reign — the black and gold were up against familiar foes Seattle Sounders. With the second half of the season to get through, they entered the day in first place in the Western Conference, as well as in the lead for the Supporter’s Shield.

Celebrating Freedom. Celebrating Unity.



In honor of #Juneteenth, players will be carrying @JudahMiddleton_'s art on their back. From June 20 to July 5 these game-worn kits will be auctioned off, all LAFC kits sold will benefit @colorthewater.



➡️ https://t.co/gOeyHi7eWo — LAFC (@LAFC) June 18, 2022

LAFC came out looking like a team refreshed, controlling possession from kickoff, and putting in a few early looks at goal. As is the story when these two face off, it didn't take long before the Sounders had settled in and began finding chances of their own. They had several close looks in the early parts of the first half, but LAFC did well to keep them out.

Both sides went into the halftime break even, and scoreless. Seattle had been the bigger threat of the two teams, and shortly into the second the half, they proved it. A rare mistake from goalkeeper Max Crepeau gifted the Sounders a clear chance and Rusnák made them pay for it, putting it in the back of the net for the goal and the lead.

ALBERT RUSNAK!@SoundersFC pounce on the mistake and take the 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/ox4C9LatrH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 18, 2022

The visitors didn't hang their heads, and did what they have done all season, find ways to put themselves in positions to get the result. In the 79th minute recent call-up Danny Trejo, put on a great flick with his head to forward it to a running Chicho Arango, who put a header on himself. From a bit of distance for a header, he put enough on it to get into the corner for the equalizer.

After a chippier second half, the final 45 ended the same way as the first, all even. The draw is enough for Seattle to remain just above the postseason cut-off line in seventh, while LAFC push their lead at the top of the West to five points. The black and gold get a week before their next match, at home, against top Eastern Conference side NY Red Bulls. Today may not have ended in the win everyone was hoping for, but keeping Seattle to just one point, and one goal, is a win in itself. We are officially back, and phase one of the postseason push, has begun.

