Scoreless in Seattle: OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0

With two matches in the Challenge Cup against the OL Reign under their belts, Angel City took a trip to Seattle to face-off against them for real this time. For the first time ever these two met in NWSL regular season action. As if playing on the road against the Reign isn't tough enough, ACFC had to do so with another one of their star players out for the season after the latest update on the Christen Press injury.

Despite everything seemingly working against them, the team came out for this one strong. They were able to breakdown the Reign defense on occasion, find areas to get clear shots off, and were doing well to keep the home side from scoring. For a while anyways. A team like the Reign are already really great, so there's no need to help them out. That's exactly what happened when a mistake gave OL the perfect opportunity for the early lead, and Bethany Balcer was there to make Angel City pay, giving her side the lead.

Reign would take the one goal advantage into the halftime break, and while it wasn't looking great for ACFC, they still had a chance at leaving Seattle with a point at the very least. As expected, Angel City began to push forward and work towards getting the equalizer, and came close a few times.

When the final whistle blew, it was the one brief mistake that was the difference. Reign are an experienced side, and while they didn't score a lot, they showed they don't need to. For Angel City the loss sets them back in the standings, but there is still plenty of football left to play. The season isn't even halfway finished yet, and as it stands ACFC are still in a playoff spot. Navigating injuries is tough, and having to go on the road against this Reign team, after the week Angel City have just had, is punishment. However, the team did well to stay strong, keep the fight alive, and didn't fold under pressure.

