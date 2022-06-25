Report: LAFC set to sign star attacker Gareth Bale

LAFC are expected to be active this summer in the upcoming transfer window, and a blockbuster report claims they are on the verge of adding a global name to the club, in Gareth Bale.

The Welsh attacker, out of contract with defending Champions League champions Real Madrid, is finalizing a deal with LAFC, according to MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert on Saturday.

BREAKING: LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources.



Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot. https://t.co/pegsSTYV6x pic.twitter.com/oUSXQE9ias — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

In addition to being a TAM signing, meaning he will not take up an unoccupied Designated Player slot, Bogert also reported the deal will be for 12 months, expiring next summer. Given how weird the current contract situation with Carlos Vela, whose deal is set to expire in less than a week with no resolution to it at present, that seems incredibly weird to do again.

Then again, Bale is in a slightly different position to Vela. After being a key player in Real Madrid’s first three Champions League victories while he was there, he fell down the pecking order and was eventually loaned out to Tottenham the season before last. This past season, he was a cameo player who barely featured as the club won the league and Champions League double. On one hand, the lack of playing time the past few years means he won’t have as many miles on his legs and could still play a key role for an MLS side. On the other hand, it could mean he may or may not have the desire to be a regular player.

At the same time, this move is clearly intended to keep him in shape for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Bale is the talisman for the Wales team that qualified for the first time since 1958, and he will absolutely be up for that.

For LAFC, this is an indication that they are going all-in on a title run this season. Adding Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, whose signing was previously confirmed, plus hopefully a Designated Player and perhaps also re-upping Vela, is a statement that this team wants to win now. As a result, that’s the expectation.

This deal for Bale is not yet official, but we’ll let you know when it is, as the sourcing is strong and therefore you should expect official word to come down from the club at some point. Stay tuned.

