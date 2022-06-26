How to Watch LAFC vs. New York Red Bulls: Preview, odds

LAFC remain atop the standings with the international window and a potential bevy of reinforcements joining up soon, as they host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday at The Banc.

LAFC have played one game since the long break in the MLS season, a 1-1 draw at the Seattle Sounders last weekend. It wasn’t a perfect performance but coming back to get a draw in Seattle is nothing to sneeze at — certainly not after the pastings they’ve endured there the past few years. Cristian Arango had the all-important equalizer and that was enough in a feisty encounter for a point.

New York, meanwhile, are on short rest for this game, having handed out a pasting of their own, 3-0 over their local rivals NYCFC on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup. That, plus the long trip out to Los Angeles, may hint at a need for some squad rotation and a potential lack of sharpness for the visitors, but the Red Bulls have been in quite good form in league play, too. They have just two losses in their last 10 regular season games, albeit both of those losses have come in the last four games. Still, the Red Bulls don’t look like they are sinking anymore, they seem like a team that knows their identity once again and they’re looking to (metaphorically) head butt you and then dribble right on past you while bearing down on goal.

This is the first meeting between the teams since 2019. I think this game is a good test for both teams, and we’ll see if one emerges on top on the day.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

RBNY:

Andres Reyes (foot) — OUT

Lucas Monzon (hamstring) — OUT

Wiki Carmona (foot) — OUT

Daniel Edelman (international duty) — OUT

Caden Clark (international duty) — OUT

Dru Yearwood (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Serge Ngoma (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LAFC are (-120), New York are (+275) and a draw is (+275), so LAFC are major favorites once again. Hopefully they come through with three points, then.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and the New York Red Bulls will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!