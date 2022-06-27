LAFC’s Diego Palacios named to MLS Team of the Week

Another good win for LAFC, another week of representation on the MLS Team of the Week, as defender Diego Palacios was named to the Team of the Week XI, with LAFC teammates Carlos Vela and Jesus David Murillo on the Team of the Week bench.

Palacios scored his first-ever goal for LAFC in Sunday’s 2-0 win at The Banc over the New York Red Bulls. And the left back’s finish was a real thing of beauty to put the result away.

There was a palpable sense of relief with that goal, and coming alongside a shutout means it was a stellar outing indeed for the Ecuadorian.

Vela had an assist on the winning goal, and Murillo played well to keep the Red Bulls’ attack at bay all match in this one. LAFC remain atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with them about to hit the halfway point of the season.

Congrats to all three players on their selections this week, and let’s continue to see the great play and results come for the black-and-gold.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.