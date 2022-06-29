How to Watch LAFC vs. FC Dallas: Preview, odds

LAFC are coming off a good result, but there won’t be much time to savor it, as they began a double-game week on Wednesday when they host FC Dallas at The Banc.

LAFC are fresh off a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls at home on Sunday, a result that was pretty tense for the first hour or so before the home side pulled ahead. Cristian Arango’s winner racks up yet another goal off the bench for LAFC, to go with Diego Palacios’ debut goal with the black-and-gold to ice the result. Coming on the news of Gareth Bale’s signing and Carlos Vela’s re-signing, to go with the Giorgio Chiellini signing, folks are buoyant at the moment, but sitting atop the standings, LAFC need to keep winning to remain atop the pack.

FC Dallas are off to a good start this season, in 4th place in the West with a 7W-4L-5D record in league play. Under head coach Nico Estevez, FCD are playing a pretty high octane attacking style, headlined by Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola, who are both among the leading scorers in the league. They have sputtered a bit lately, winning just one of their last five games, but they came to Carson and blasted the Galaxy just before the long league break, so they can get results on the road.

Given it’s a midweek clash and Steve Cherundolo appears to have been rotating his squad lately, there’s always the fear of a big letdown, but while Dallas are a side that can score in quick bursts, they are a team that can be found out further back on the pitch. It will be up to LAFC to take advantage of their good form and home advantage to keep the points train a-rolling.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Dallas:

Lucas Bartlett (rib) — OUT

Joshue Quiñonez (ankle) — OUT

Antonio Carrera (international duty) — OUT

Nkosi Tafari (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday afternoon, LAFC are (-155), Dallas are (+370) and a draw is (+295), so LAFC are pretty big favorites once more. Can they pick up the three points to validate the line?

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LAFC and FC Dallas will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:45.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!