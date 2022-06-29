Angel City FC acquire forward Sydney Leroux via trade

Losing Christen Press was a big blow to the attack of Angel City FC. In a season that has had its share of unfortunate injuries, that one was the toughest to stomach for a while. Well, today, the team announced a trade that would help strengthen the weakened attack as well as setting up an even stronger frontline for the future. ACFC announced they have completed a trade with Orlando Pride for the services of forward Sydney Leroux.

The deal will see Angel City add some much needed talent and eventual depth to an attack that while talented as individuals, have yet to really click as a whole, with the team scoring three in a match for the first time ever, just a few weeks ago. In exchange, Orlando will receive ACFC’s natural first-round pick in 2024, $75,000 in allocation money, plus the potential for an additional $10,000 allocation money in 2022 and another $10,000 in 2023 if Leroux meets certain performance-based criteria.

“We are delighted to welcome Sydney Leroux to Angel City,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eniola Aluko in a statement. “Sydney has valuable experience as an NWSL player that will be a great asset to the team. Sydney’s goal-scoring ability, her tenacity, and her passion on the field will be exciting for our fans to watch. We are also delighted to add another mother of two beautiful children to our team and organization.”

“I am so excited to be a part of Angel City and everything being built with this club,” said Leroux in a statement. “The atmosphere I felt playing at the Banc [of California Stadium] on Mother’s Day was unbelievable. It really feels like I’m coming home, between going to UCLA and living in LA. Angel City is truly putting women’s soccer on the map in Los Angeles and it shows if you invest in women, great things will happen. I am excited to be a part of that.”

Thank you for everything @sydneyleroux We are so glad we were a part of your journey! Best of luck in the future! pic.twitter.com/hMIHnvfQ2R — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) June 29, 2022

In her time with Orlando, Leroux scored 18 goals, and tallied 6 assists in all competitions. So far in 2022 she has two goals and an assist in seven appearances. Leroux is also the player who scored on Angel City in the team's 0-1 loss to the Pride at home earlier in the season. Leroux has been on the Orlando Pride roster since 2018 and was a member of the US Women’s National Team from 2011–2017, scoring 35 international goals. She was a key member of the winning USWNT squads at the 2012 London Olympics and 2015 Women’s World Cup. Leroux doesn't just bring the threat of goals, but also comes with immense experience both domestically and Internationally, making her a very important voice for an expansion side looking to benefit from said experience.

While this still won't be the team we had hoped to see for the inaugural season, it is refreshing to see the club continue to add talent despite facing several obstacles. Clearly, this team isn't just looking to finish out this season strong, but also put themselves in the best position possible going into 2023.

What do you think of the new arrival? Leave a comment below!