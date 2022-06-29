Forza black and gold: LAFC 3, FC Dallas 1

On the day LAFC officially introduced Giorgio Chiellini to the black and gold faithful, they had work to do on the pitch to keep the celebratory mood permeating throughout the club. Hosting fourth-placed FC Dallas, LAFC had a tough one in front of them as they looked to continue to cement their place not just atop the conference, but the league. The black and gold came away with the 3-1 win at home, once again defending the Banc.

With Brian Rodriguez out with an injury, the moose was let loose in Los Angeles with Danny Musovski making the start. Midway through the first half, he would make an impact. After securing the turnover, the black and gold hit the counter with he swiftness. A pass to Kellyn Acosta sent him off and running all the way down the field until he found Danny Musovski who was able to time the run perfectly in the box. Moose needed just one touch to bury it for the lead.

FC Dallas answered with one of the better free kicks you will ever see. One time LAFC defender, Marco Farfan faked out the entire defense, as well as goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau who came off his line. Unfortunately, it was Jesus Ferreira who actually took the shot and made the defense pay for biting on the fake. He put in a shot that hit the bottom of the crossbar, and fell on the goal-side of the line to equal proceedings at one goal each.

JESUS FERREIRA!



Set piece perfection to find the equalizer for @FCDallas! pic.twitter.com/vYKoPfz8Tq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2022

The teams would go into the halftime break even at one. LAFC were looking to come out second half in typical dominant fashion, and did just that. After spending a lot of the early parts of the second half knocking on the door, they went ahead and kicked it down in the 57th minute. Great link-up play between Acosta, Vela, and Arango resulted in a great pass meeting perfect run. Arango got on the end of the build-up and slotted home another goal for his tally as well as re-taking the lead for LAFC.

Mahala Opoku came off the bench to drive the nail in the coffin as they say, with an incredible strike. He struck the ball pure, and it danced around in the air before finding itself in the back of the net for the third goal of the evening.

The win pushes the unbeaten run for LAFC to four straight with three wins and one draw. FC Dallas were a top five team in the conference, so the win today not only sent a statement, but also helps keep those fighting for LAFC’s top spot, at bay for another week. The team are back in action this Saturday, when they hit the road North to take on Vancouver Whitecaps. The win extends their lead at the top to a nice seven point cushion. The real dangerous part of this team is their new signings haven't even debuted yet. The rest of this season will certainly be entertaining.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!