How to Watch Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC will make their second trip to Portland, this time to play the Portland Thorns for the first time in the regular season, on Friday at Providence Park.

ACFC are coming off their second 1-0 loss at home of the season, this time against Gotham FC. Ify Onumonu scored the goal for the visiting team in front of her hometown crowd, and Angel City huffed and puffed but could not get an equalizer on the night. It was a learning experience but I don’t think there was a reason to panic over the performance, which was largely strong throughout.

The Thorns most recently drew the Chicago Red Stars 2-2 last weekend in Chicago. The Thorns twice equalized in the match, courtesy of Hina Sugita and Sophia Smith. Those two are good value for goals throughout the season, and while the Thorns have kind of been surprisingly stuck in the mud to start the regular season, they are dangerous enough that you know they can hang four goals on an opponent, easily. To me, they’ve been a bit of a sleeping dragon and can wake up at any time.

So I think this is a good test for Angel City. They lost 3-0 the first time they played in Portland, in the Challenge Cup, and since then they’ve stepped up and actually played substantially better. Can they get a result in Portland? Let’s see if they can step up.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Brittany Isenhour (COVID protocol) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Dani Weatherholt (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Thorns:

Crystal Dunn (maternity leave) — OUT

Marissa Everett (hip) — OUT

Emily Menges (foot) — OUT

Meghan Klingenberg (excused absence) — OUT

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between Angel City FC and the Portland Thorns will be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S., and on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!