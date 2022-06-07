How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash

Angel City FC have a short turnaround after a tough loss, as they’ll host the Houston Dash Tuesday night at The Banc as part of their Pride night celebration.

Angel City suffered another chastening 3-0 loss at the Portland Thorns on Friday. While this time around, the three-goal loss at Providence Park was not quite the same kind of trouncing the last one felt like, it was still a three-goal loss! Those don’t usually feel good, as the defense broke down a few times and chances continue to be hard to come by in attack. The loss was doubly bitter, as they tumbled from 2nd place down to 7th in the league standings, but it’s still early and there’s plenty of time to make up ground, if you can post a bunch of wins along the way.

Houston, meanwhile, took ACFC’s place in 2nd spot in the standings, after whooping the Orlando Pride 5-0 on Friday. It was a magical night where everything went right for them and nothing worked for the opponent, but it was a culmination of a quietly great start to the season for the Dash. After losing the regular season opener to San Diego Wave FC, they’ve since gone unbeaten in five games, so they’re on the rise, and Angel City should be wary.

I think this is another first time toss-up between the teams. We haven’t seen them yet, so we don’t know who will have the upper hand. Will Angel City bounce back with a needed win at The Banc? It sure sounds nice, but we’ll see what happens.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Dash:

Lindsey Harris (elbow) — OUT

Kelcie Hedge (knee) — OUT

Annika Schmidt (knee) — OUT

Rachel Daly — INTERNATIONAL DUTY

How to Watch:

Tuesday’s match between Angel City FC and the Houston Dash will be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S., and on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!