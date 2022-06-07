No goals, just chaos: Angel City FC 0, Houston Dash 0

For the first time ever, Angel City FC hosted Pride Night from their home, The Banc, in Los Angeles. With the party atmosphere setting the stage for the night, the team looked to get back into the win column against a Houston Dash side that was coming in hot. Having won their last match by a whopping 5-0, the Dash were looking to send everyone home disappointed as they faced off against the expansion side for the first time ever.

El #orgullo no es solo un día o un mes, es cosa de todos los días y la diversidad debe ser celebrada y honrada siempre.

You are valid. You are seen. You are loved. Happy #Pride, to our queer community that helps make our ACFC family so special! ️‍⚧️ ️‍ #AngelCityFC | #LAvHOU pic.twitter.com/6pZ7hENyWP — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) June 7, 2022

The first half was just short of perfect for Angel City. Unlike their last match, the Dash weren't able to score three first half goals, and ACFC was able to avoid an early deficit like they did on the road this past weekend. The goal scoring opportunities were right down the middle for the two sides. As we saw last time out, ACFC have done a fabulous job of putting themselves in great scoring situations. Not only finding space to run in the final third, but racking up corner kicks, finishing with five in the first half of this one. Unfortunately, the team has been unable to find the key to unlock that final third magic, and like the Dash, went into the halftime break without a goal.

Angel City came out with that same energy in the second half. They were able to pile up the corners, keep possession, and came close to netting the first goal of the match, several times. The closest chance came in the 70th minute, when both Endo and Press had excellent shots met with equally brilliant goalkeeping from Jane Campbell.

Such was the story for the night, both Campbell for the Dash, and DiDi Haràcić for ACFC had performances worthy of earning Save of the Week honors. It was one of those matches where neither keeper wanted to be the one to break and let in a goal. In the end, neither did as the match ended in a scoreless draw.

Typically, those are some of the least exciting, or sloppy matches, however this one was pure chaos all the way through. This was just great offense being met with goalkeeping that just wouldn't budge. For those of you (like myself) who appreciate defense, this was a fun one to watch. While not a loss, the draw does extend the Angel City winless run to three matches, and the scoreless result also makes it three straight matches without a goal for ACFC.

It’s been said before, but it’s important to remember this is an expansion side. While the expectations are already high, these matches will happen. This types of runs will happen. 2022 is a foundation year for Los Angeles. The biggest hope is that the team figures it out sooner than later as the league is still wide open, with ACFC keeping within striking distance of that top spot. The team won't wait long before their next match, as they travel to face Racing Louisville this Saturday.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!