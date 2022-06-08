On Wednesday, Concacaf released the provisional rosters for the upcoming 2022 Concacaf W Championship and there are five Angel City FC players included for potential call-ups this summer.

United States

Savannah McCaskill

Christen Press

Dani Weatherholt

Canada

Vanessa Gilles

Jamaica

Allyson Swaby

Now, these are the provisional rosters, with national team coaches needing to trim rosters down to 23 players prior to the tournament, which is scheduled to kick off July 4. So that means all of these players are not likely to make the final cut.

The Concacaf W Championship is scheduled to run July 4-18 in Monterrey, Mexico. In addition to being a continental championship tournament, it’s a “2-for-1” qualification tournament, both for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. The top four teams (that advance to the W Championship knockouts) will qualify for the World Cup, with the third-place teams in the group stage going to playoffs for the World Cup. And the tournament winner will get an automatic bid for the Olympics, while the 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the continental tournament will play each other later in an Olympic playoff to get the second berth to Paris 2024.

I have no inside information, but I think Gilles and Swaby are locks for their respective national teams for this tournament and expect them to miss time with Angel City. The U.S. is in a much different spot, however. I am not expecting McCaskill or Weatherholt to make it to the tournament, although you never know, and it’s hard to say if Press will get the call or not. USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski has been turning to younger players since the Tokyo Olympics, and it’s unclear if he will bring back the experienced forwards like Press or make a break from the past. Press remains international class in terms of her abilities, but this is strictly a coach’s decision situation, and we’ll see what happens.

We’ll keep you posted if/when players are officially called up for the tournament.

