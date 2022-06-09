Angel City FC defender Vanessa Gilles on NWSL Team of the Month

Vanessa Gilles may be a newcomer to the NWSL, but the Angel City FC defender is getting plenty of name recognition, as she was voted to the NWSL Team of the Month for April/May of the 2022 regular season.

✨ May’s Mighty XI ✨



Your May NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by @Mastercard#AllTheAction — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 9, 2022

The 26-year-old, in her first season in the league with the expansion team, has been a fixture on the backline for ACFC, playing in all five regular season games in the month-plus to open the regular season. Posting a 3W-2L-0D record, Gilles helped Angel City’s defense post two shutouts and also scored a goal and an assist along the way.

Gilles was also in consideration for NWSL Player of the Month, but that ended up going to another expansion team player, San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan. Gilles was the only Angel City player voted to the Team of the Month (full disclosure: I am part of the voting panel and voted Gilles to Team of the Month).

Congratulations to Vanessa for the honor and long may her strong form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.