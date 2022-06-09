Angel City FC acquire 2022 International Roster Spot in trade with OL Reign

If you didn't already know the NWSL transfer window had opened, consider this your memo. The transfer window is now open! While Angel City FC are still trying to find the right combination of players to really begin putting their mark on this season, they are still looking to improve where they can. Having started the season with one of the smaller rosters in the league, ACFC definitely has some room for new talent, and after today’s announcement, there is a spot open and waiting.

In an official email, the team announced today that they had made a trade with OL Reign. The Reign will receive $25k in Allocation Money this year (2022) as well as an additional $15k in Allocation Money in 2023. In exchange, Angel City receive an International Roster spot for one-year (2022). Moves like this are kind of fun because its the foreshadowing of what's to come. An open Intl roster spot means the team have a player in their sights and judging from the tidbit in the official announcement, they may have their target already acquired.

"An additional announcement will be made in the coming weeks regarding the player who holds the spot" the team said in a statement.

