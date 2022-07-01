LAFC trio named to MLS Team of the Week

Is there anything this team can't achieve right now? Please, don't answer that, just bask in this moment. LAFC once again have players featured in the MLS Team of the Week after a great win at home. The black and gold have three players honored for their performances, making LAFC the most represented club in this edition of TOTW.

While none of the three players found themselves on the scoresheet this time out, they put in great shifts that added to already outstanding performances as of late. Carlos Vela, El Rey himself, may not have scored but he did make his presence felt all match. He got an assist on an absolutely perfect pass that sent Chicho Arango running into the box where he finished it off to give LAFC a second half lead. A lead they would build on, eventually coming away with the three points.

Sebastien Ibeagha and José Cifuentes have been on a tear the last few weeks. Having been given an opportunity to start, Ibeagha has made it hard for LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo to send him back to the bench. His partnership with Jesus Murillo has been a joy to watch grow into one of the better partnerships in the league through the month of June.

José Cifuentes is a player who's talents are well known around LAFC supporters. He once again put in a stellar performance this week, pulling all the strings in the middle of the pitch. He’s also done well to improve defensively, with the team finding more counter-attack opportunities as of late, due to him snatching possession off the opposition. Being named to the MLS Team of the Week is just the latest in praise for the youngster on his way to becoming one of the stars for this side. Congrats to all who made the team this week. Here's hoping for even more after this weekend.

