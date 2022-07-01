Stolen points: Angel City FC 1, Portland Thorns 1

We are BACK! After a brief break, the NWSL, and your Angel City FC, were back in action Friday night against the always tough Portland Thorns. While the team is currently dealing with a long list of injuries to several key stars, there was still plenty of excitement heading into this one. Partly because LA absolutely loves this team, but also because of the possible debut of newest signing, Sydney Leroux. We did get to see Sydney make her debut, unfortunately we also saw a last second goal to see the match end in a 1-1 draw.

Happy Game Day! Happy Angel City FC Day!#FBF to last year when the city of L.A. declared July 1st Angel City FC Day and we painted the town Sol Rosa. Let us know in the comments if you remember!#Volemos | #NWSL | #LAvPOR | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/nPUYCmYKIp — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) July 1, 2022

When things are looking rough, the best thing you can do is set the tone at home and set it early. Angel City did just that in this match, wasting no time in getting on the scoreboard. An early foul in the box led to a penalty opportunity in the opening minute of the match. Savannah McCaskill stepped up to the spot, and while her shot was saved, she did well to follow it up and score on her second attempt. Early lead secured.

PK 101: you always have to follow through! @smccaskill_7 scores from the spot for @weareangelcity to make it 1-0!#LAvPOR | #AllTheAction pic.twitter.com/47ZrYxydQH — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 2, 2022

Despite the Thorns being incredibly short-handed as well — several players are currently away on International duty as well as various injuries — they did well to settle in after the initial punch to the mouth and were able to keep it to a one goal deficit heading into the halftime break. A big reason for that was the performance of NWSL debutant, goalkeeper Shelby Hogan, who made several big saves throughout the first half.

Shelby Hogan is off to a busy start in L.A. @Seashelb11 | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/NAwH6j87xn — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 2, 2022

Angel City came out for the second half even stronger, peppering the opposing goal early and often. Unfortunately, Hogan had other plans as she kept out just about every chance ACFC had for her. The moment everyone had been waiting for came in the 64th minute. With a goal lead, and Portland inching closer to an equalizer, ACFC needed some breathing room and what better way to get that than bringing on a goal scorer like Sydney Leroux.

Just when it looked like Angel City FC would come away with a massive win at home, Thorns did what they tend to do, play until the final seconds. A late header from Yazmeen Ryan salvaged the result for the visitors, and broke the hearts of everyone in the stadium.

The Assist The Finish @ThornsFC scores with seconds left in the game to make it 1-1! #LAvPOR | #AllTheAction pic.twitter.com/lspnTyENRv — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 2, 2022

The last second goal was devastating, but a draw — yes even ones as hurtful as this one — is always better than a loss. Especially when the standings can be separated by a match’s worth of points. ACFC will undoubtedly be kicking themselves for not getting a second goal, and not finishing Portland off for the win, but in a season where obstacles are a common occurrence this is just another for the team to overcome. The next match will be a big one as they welcome San Diego Wave to The Banc for the first time ever in the regular season.

