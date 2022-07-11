LAFC’s Jose Cifuentes named to MLS Team of the Week

With LAFC back in the win column over the weekend, there’s more representation for the black-and-gold in the MLS Team of the Week, with midfielder Jose Cifuentes selected to the XI for Week 19, while Carlos Vela was again named to the Team of the Week bench.

Cifuentes had a brace for LAFC in their 3-2 El Trafico win over the LA Galaxy on Friday, setting the tone as the home side pushed for a win, which they landed.

Vela had two assists, on Cifuentes’ second goal and on the game winner, scored by Cristian Arango. Vela has eight assists in league play so far this season, which puts him in the Top 10 in the league, to go with six goals. Cifuentes, meanwhile, has five goals and four assists in league play. After scoring his first three goals off the bench, he made sure his start counted this time in the rivalry game.

The win keeps LAFC atop the standings, two points ahead of Austin FC, who are not fading away. The race for the Supporters’ Shield is on, and LAFC will need to keep picking up points if they want to hoist it come season’s end. Congrats to Jose and Carlos on the individual recognition this week.

