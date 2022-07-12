LAFC’s Vela, Palacios, Sanchez named 2022 MLS All-Stars

MLS revealed the 2022 MLS All-Star Team on Tuesday, and three LAFC players — forward Carlos Vela, midfielder Ilie Sanchez and defender Diego Palacios — have been selected for the honor.

Vela’s selection is his fourth in the four years an All-Star team has been named in his time in MLS. Vela has six goals and eight assists in league play so far this season. He was selected to the All-Star team by MLS head coach Adrian Heath.

Sanchez has been named to his second MLS All-Star team, his first coming in 2018 with Sporting Kansas City. This season, Sanchez has been instrumental in LAFC’s midfield, leading the team in minutes played and total passes. The Barcelona native was voted to the All-Star team by the public, media and active players (full disclosure: I was part of the media panel and voted for Sanchez).

Palacios’ All-Star selection is the first in his career. The left back has a goal and three assists in league play so far this season and is a vital two-way player for the black-and-gold. His selection came courtesy of All-Star coach Adrian Heath.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Minnesota United FC, and will see the MLS All-Stars square off against the Liga MX All-Stars once again. That format was pioneered last year in the All-Star Game held at The Banc, and by all accounts was a fun and exciting week for all involved. While this edition won’t be quite as special from an LAFC perspective, it also will give the rest of the club a bit of a respite with the homestretch of the season in sight.

Congratulations to Carlos, Ilie and Diego. Please don’t get hurt while on All-Star duty, and have a good time!

