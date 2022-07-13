Friday’s Angel City game at North Carolina Courage postponed

Angel City FC were scheduled to make their first stop in Cary, North Carolina for Friday’s match at the North Carolina Courage, but the NWSL announced on Wednesday that the game has been postponed to Sept. 14.

The stated reason for the postponement is COVID protocols, likely an outbreak on one or both teams.

Angel City’s next scheduled game is July 30, when they’re scheduled to host OL Reign for the first time at The Banc. Given the mini-break that’s coming up for the league, the timing probably couldn’t have been much better to avoid a major fixture pile-up for the time being. And hopefully it will give the injured and ill a little more time to recuperate, hopefully everyone gets well soon.

